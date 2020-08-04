LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two downtown Louisville restaurants have closed for good because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The downtown El Taco Luchador shut its doors weeks ago. There are no signs left indicating it was there on West Jefferson Street as the space sits empty.
A representative from Olé Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Taco Luchador, said the location closed because of the loss of downtown lunch traffic amid the pandemic as many work from home.
On South Fourth Street, Zoup has also shut down.
The soup, salad and sandwich shop sent an email to rewards members saying it had permanently closed, also because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two restaurants are just the latest to shutter their doors downtown. Dish on Market, near Fifth Street, announced last week it would permanently close its doors after 10 years in business.
The restaurant decided to call it quits with foot traffic slowed due to increased telecommuting and conferences canceled at the nearby Kentucky Convention Center.
A few blocks east, Rye on Market in NuLu has also closed permanently after eight years in business. More than a dozen Louisville area restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.
