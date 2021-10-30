LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 65.
The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on I-65 north between South Preston Street and Eastern Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Police believe a female was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she struck another car head-on. Police are not sure where she got on the interstate.
A rescue team was called to the scene to rescue the female driver from the crash.
The female, and a male in the other vehicle were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious but non-life threatening injuries," Ellis said.
Traffic Update: Scene Clear https://t.co/dKvoUQMEZS— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) October 30, 2021
The crash shut down I-65 for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene, Ellis said.
LMPD Fourth Division officers are investigating if weather or other factors played a role in the crash.
