LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –  Two people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 65. 

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on I-65 north between South Preston Street and Eastern Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. 

Police believe a female was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she struck another car head-on. Police are not sure where she got on the interstate. 

A rescue team was called to the scene to rescue the female driver from the crash.

The female, and a male in the other vehicle were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious but non-life threatening injuries," Ellis said. 

The crash shut down I-65 for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene, Ellis said. 

LMPD Fourth Division officers are investigating if weather or other factors played a role in the crash. 

