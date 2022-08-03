LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Two Indiana Senators plan to honor the "good samaritan" who helped save lives during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
U-S Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young will introduce a resolution to honor the actions of Elisjsha Dicken.
Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman went into the mall and spent about an hour in the bathroom, likely assembling a rifle.
Then, he opened fire, killing Pedro Pineda, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and Victor Gomez.
Two minutes after the first gunshots, investigators say 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, who was shopping with his girlfriend, took out his gun and fired 10 shots, killing Sapirman.
The senators said the resolution will condemn the attack, as well as honor the victims and first responders involved.
