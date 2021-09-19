LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after an apartment complex caught on fire in Clarksville Sunday morning.
The Clarksville Department responded to the Garden Court apartment complex, in the 200 block of Ettels Lane, just off Eastern Boulevard. That's not far from Clarksville Senior High School.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs say one of the residents jumped from the second floor of the apartment before the fire department arrived on scene.
A dog and a parrot also died in the fire.
As of 2 p.m., Ettels Lane had reopened to traffic.
