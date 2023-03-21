LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville chefs will battle it out on a brand new Food Network show.
Chef Davonte Bolden and Chef Randy Pasch will be on Superchef Grudge Match at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
"Food brings people together and I'm just happy to be a part of this because it's been a long time coming for Louisville to get its shine," said Bolden, executive chef at University of Louisville Hospital. "And we're finally noticing that we have some of the best chefs in the country here."
👏 GO DAVONTE! UofL Hospital executive chef Davonte Bolden will be competing Tuesday on @FoodNetwork's Superchef Grudge Match, where chefs come to settle personal and professional disputes with their foes in a one round, one dish, winner-takes-all battle. Tune in at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pzpQaxppDM— UofL Health (@UofLHealth) March 20, 2023
The idea is that one chef will challenge the other chef to a duel for various reasons. Bolden called on Pasch to duel. The two chefs are former teammates from a different Food Network show where they both lost.
Both chefs want to win ultimate bragging rights, and the $10,000 cash prize.
"I just want to be a walking inspiration to all kids," Bolden said. "Everyone comes from struggle, comes from poverty. Just like hey, no, just take the time and know you can make it."
But they also agree that just being on the show is a win for Louisville.
"We're going to represent the city of Louisville," said Pasch, executive chef for Manna Inc. "Be able to show the young generation, the young youth, that hey, when you're watching this show, it's possible to be on the show, just follow your dreams."
In addition to the cash and bragging rights, the winning chef will also win a "prized knife from the losing chef's knife roll."
Another local chef will be appearing on the show. Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson is the host of the show.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.