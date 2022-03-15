LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car stolen out of Louisville was found in Nelson County on Monday after police responded to a "suspicious situation."
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to Murrays Run Road on the report of a "suspicious situation."
Officers discovered that the vehicle in question was stolen out of Louisville.
Bo Clark, 55, was arrested and charging with receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on a suspended license, obscuring the identity of a machine and failure to produce an insurance card.
William Smith, 36, who was a passenger in the car, was arrested on two bench warrants.
The two Louisville men were booked into the Nelson County Detention Center.
