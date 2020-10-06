LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a crash following a chase on Interstate 71 in Oldham County left two Louisville men dead and two people injured.
Around 10:50 p.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a blue Toyota in Henry County on I-71 southbound for speeding, KSP said in a news release.
Investigators believe the vehicle was being driven by Tenzal Tracy-Demarco Hill, 26, with Brandon Burnett North, 28, in the passenger seat. Both were from Louisville.
KSP said Hill had an active warrant out of Ohio for aggravated robbery and armed robbery, as well as domestic violence aggravated battery and drug charges.
After initially stopping, Hill reportedly sped away, leading police on a 100 mph chase on I-71 south through Henry County and into Oldham County. Then a mile before the La Grange exit, the car left the road and overturned.
Hill and North were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Their conditions are not known.
Investigators found two handguns, marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to KSP. A toxicology test is pending for Hill.
No charges are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.