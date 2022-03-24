LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men now face federal charges for carjackings in Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said it has been a priority to prosecute those responsible for carjackings and has teamed up with the FBI to do so. Last week, a federal jury indicted Eder Mayorga-Sanchez and Aries Taylor for carjackings that occurred in the fall of 2021.
"They've said they're going to come out and make arrests on these carjacking cases, and that's exactly what they've done," said Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for LMPD. "Now, the judicial process is at work."
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mayorga-Sanchez shot a 16-year-old on National Turnpike during a carjacking.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, near the Circle K gas station at 8615 National Turnpike, near Glengarry Drive. Police said they were sent to that location on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot. The teen's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Documents also allege that just days later, he robbed the Home Depot on Preston Highway and a Valero while armed with a gun.
Mayorga-Sanchez faces up to 25 years in prison.
Aries Taylor, who was also indicted, allegedly carjacked someone in the Highlands in September of last year, documents show.
He faces up to 15 years behind bars.
"Our federal partners have been great to work with and it's really a culmination of an effort to bring those responsible to justice," Ruoff said.
This effort was part of an initiative to crack down on carjackings. The initiative is a joint effort between LMPD, the FBI, ATF and several other agencies.
If you have any information about carjackings call the police anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
