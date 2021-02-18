LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women were arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart in Paoli.
Sgt. David Henderson of the Indiana State Police said the shooting took place around 5 a.m. Wednesday outside the Walmart Supercenter at 735 North Gospel Street in Paoli, Indiana.
Henderson said one man was shot in the parking lot.
"(The man) suffered from a gunshot wound to the facial area," Henderson said. "When I talked to Paoli Police earlier, they didn't think it was life-threatening, but that can change moment to moment with a facial injury."
Henderson said the man was taken to U of L Hospital.
After a day-long search Indiana State Police said Allison Shields and Bethany Amburgey were arrested Thursday in Shively.
Henderson said Walmart is open as normal Thursday in Orange County.
"We don't see any danger to the public in Orange County or surrounding areas," he said.
