LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say two women wanted for their involvement in a number of bad check schemes were arrested at a Louisville hotel Tuesday night after they were found with several forged documents.
According to court documents, officers with the Jeffersontown Police Department, along with U.S. Secret Service, executed a search warrant at an Extended Stay America around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say they found and seized several counterfeit checks, counterfeit money and forged state IDs. Also seized were scanners, paper, printers, laminator and templates for U.S. currency, according to court documents.
Police arrested 40-year-old Amanda Whitaker and 45-year-old Angela Crook. Both women were wanted for their alleged involvement in in-state and out-of-state for crimes related to forged checks.
They were arrested and charged with Possession of a Forgery Device, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and Engaging in Organized Crime. They're currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.