LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting last month at Mall St. Matthews.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said Treshawn Fowler-Milan, 21, was "totally cooperative" with police during his arrest Tuesday.
According to an arrest report, Fowler-Milan admitted to firing three rounds from a handgun while inside the Lids store at the mall Wednesday, May 31. Wilkerson said the shooting happened during an "altercation" between two groups of people around 3:45 p.m. that day.
One round hit a person in the arm. Wilkerson said Tuesday that person underwent surgery at University of Louisville Hospital, but their current condition is unknown.
The arrest report goes on to say that one of the rounds hit the floor of the store, and the third round was fired at a subject who was running toward the Dillard's. That round hit the marble wall of the store, where two people were sitting.
At the time of the shooting, St. Matthews Police said they were initially called to the mall on a report of an active shooter but once on scene determined that there was no "active aggressor."
The shooting sent shoppers and mall employees running for cover. Some were told to hide for more than an hour, taking shelter inside bathrooms and anywhere they could in a moment's notice.
The mall closed for the rest of the day but reopened the next day.
Wilkerson said Tuesday the department is still investigating the shooting and working to determine what led to the altercation. He called the event "isolated" and that no further arrests in the shooting were expected.
Fowler-Milan is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He'll be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.
