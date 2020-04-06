LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Bardstown man died after suffering severe head injuries, when his dirt bike was pushed into a tree by four-wheeler.
Matthew C. Dillon was riding a dirt bike in the Royal ATV Trails in Clarkson Saturday morning when, according to a news release, he came to a sudden stop as he approached a curve. The four-wheeler behind Dillon crashed into and flipped over his bike, trapped it underneath the four-wheeler and propelled it into a tree, the release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office read.
Dillon suffered “severe head trauma” and was pronounced dead by the Grayson County Coroner’s office, according to the release.
“It appears that no one in the group was wearing a helmet,” police said.
