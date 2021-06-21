LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday at the Southland Terrace Shopping Center.
De'Andre Colbert was shot and killed around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the CVS pharmacy on Seventh Street Road near Crums Lane, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Colbert was shot multiple times and died at the scene, Louisville Metro Police said. There are no suspects in custody.
As LMPD's Homicide Unit investigates the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
