LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was shot and killed at a shopping center in south Louisville on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said a man "who appears to be in his 20s" was shot at the CVS pharmacy in the Southland Terrace Shopping on 7th Street Road near Crums Lane around 7:45 p.m.
The man, who was shot multiple times, died at the scene, Ruoff said. There are no suspects in custody.
As LMPD's Homicide Unit investigates the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
