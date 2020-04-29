LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, Nicholas Morris died of gunshot wounds and "thermal injuries" Tuesday night, hours after he was found near 20th Street and Woodland Avenue by Louisville Metro Police officers.
A WDRB photojournalist captured video Tuesday of a black car in an alley that had crashed. Fire crews were on scene putting out a fire on the scorched vehicle.
