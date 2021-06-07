LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Andre Payne Jr., of Louisville.
Police say they were called to West Kentucky Street, near South 29th Street, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police found Payne, who had been shot several times.
He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.