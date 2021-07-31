LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville recorded its 18th consecutive month of double-digit homicides in July, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
Based on data provided by Louisville Metro Police, Louisville has reported 114 homicides, which is on pace to surpass last year's record-breaking violence.
Of the 114 homicides this year, 20 victims were 17 years old or younger, making up 17.5% of homicide victims. LMPD has reported 370 non-fatal shootings this year, including 58 victims 17 years old or younger, 15.6% of the total amount of victims.
"There is no recovering for many from all this senseless gun violence, and our hearts go out to the families and friends left behind," 2X said in a news release.
2X's nonprofit organization, Christopher 2X Game Changers, developed a "Future Healers" program. It's a partnership between UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute, University of Louisville medicine school students and Game Changers.
The goal is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future.
In 2020, Louisville set a record for gun violence in a single year with 173 homicides.
