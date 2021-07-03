LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The violent stretch of gun-related deaths reached a milestone in June as Louisville reported 100 homicides for the year.
According to Christopher 2X, there were 23 homicides and 55 non-fatal victims wounded by gunfire last month. It's the deadliest June on record, since 2003 when the city merged with Jefferson County to create Louisville Metro.
June marks the 17th straight month Louisville reached double-digit homicides.
"It's devastating for families, kids left behind, and we're just at the start of the summer when traditionally gun violence is at its worst," 2X said in a news release.
As of July 3, 2X said 332 people have been wounded by gunfire so far this year, according to LMPD data.
2X, a community activist who leads Christopher 2X Gamechangers, calls the rising gun violence a public health crisis that keeps getting worse.
"Kids suffer from all this violence whether they're hit by a bullet or live with constant fear because of senseless gun violence around them," 2X said.
In 2020, Louisville set a record for gun violence in a single year with 173 homicides. From July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, Louisville has reported 220 homicides during the 12-month stretch.
