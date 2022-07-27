LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash Monday night on Interstate 75 southbound in Laurel County, according to a report from LEX 18.
A wrong-way driver was heading north in the southbound lane around 11 p.m. Monday, according to London Police.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a pickup slammed head-on into a vehicle heading south, killing all three people inside the vehicle. Kevin Criglear and passengers Deshawn Love and Aliyah Dukes were all pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were from the Chicago area and all in their 20s.
Officers said 911 operators received several calls of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes before the crash happened.
Authorities said the crash caused "catastrophic damage" to both vehicles. Deputy Gilbert Acciardo of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the scenes were particularly tough.
The driver of the pickup, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California, was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with severe, but not life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against Poore, according to police.
