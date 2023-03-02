LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Take me out to the ballgame means a lot more for three special Kosair Kids.
They're headed to Houston, Texas, to follow the University of Louisville in a baseball tournament and will get to throw out the first pitch.
Lola, Ollie and Henry play at the Miracle League of Louisville and will make the trip to Houston for the Shriners Children's College Classic baseball tournament.
The nine-game tournament will feature Louisville, Michigan, Rice, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and TCU.
They'll throw out the first pitch before the Cardinals play Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
To learn more about the tournament, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.