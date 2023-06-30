LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're in Louisville this weekend, you can spend your Fourth of July holiday with cast members of the iconic movie "The Sandlot."
Three actors from the film were on WDRB Mornings on Friday: Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons) and Shane Obedzeinksi (Tommy Timmons).
They'll be in Louisville all weekend long to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Sandlot" and to fundraise for their nonprofit, the Play Forever project. The mission is to remove any obstacles for young athletes who want a career in sports.
They said the movie has given them a platform to help kids in need.
"We have such a great opportunity to travel and go to so many different communities," Gelt said. "We figure what better thing for us to do now with this film is use this platform to help."
The first event you can catch the guys will be at noon Saturday at the Slugger Museum. There will be a Q&A, photo ops and more.
Sunday's event is at the Louisville Bats Kids Day. You can upgrade your tickets and spend the day with them in a suite watching the game.
And Monday night, you can catch a free screening of "The Sandlot" at Waterfront Park.
