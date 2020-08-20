LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed and two others were injured late Thursday when a sport utility vehicle struck a car and a van near Watterson Elementary School.
Police said a woman was heading north in the 3800 block of Breckenridge Lane, near Heavrin Avenue, when her sport utility vehicle drifted over the centerline "for an unknown reason" and struck a passenger car before hitting a van.
The driver of the sport utility vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the women who drove the other two vehicles were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police said Breckenridge Lane near Heavrin is expected to remain closed for "several" more hours.
