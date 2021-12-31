LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been less than a month since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, destroying homes and claiming more than 70 lives.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said efforts have now moved from response to recovery, and his main mission currently is housing.
"In Kentucky, this is our largest event in recorded history," Dossett said. "It's just devastating and will take your breath away if you're actually on scene with our emergency teams and our survivors.
"We have many, many families and survivors in non-congregate sheltering, both in the parks, hotel rooms and staying with other families."
Dossett said there is a task force focused on housing, getting "survivors into transitional housing and into rental homes and apartments and ultimately rebuild what was lost."
Many people continue reaching out to see how they can assist those most impacted by the storms. Dossett said at this point, money is the greatest need.
"We got boots on the ground so quickly from the federal government that we have the 'stuff,'" he said. "We have commodities. We have water. ... Those types of needs are met. The biggest help would be donations to your local charity."
FEMA representatives on the ground echo the same thoughts.
"I've heard a number of locations where people have been bringing things say they're a bit overwhelmed," said Troy York, a FEMA media field representative who has been working in Bowling Green the past two weeks. "So I think money is going to go a long way."
York said FEMA plans to stay in affected areas as long as needed.
"FEMA's presence will be to whatever degree is required and for whatever time is required," he said. "If I'm not mistaken, I think we still have some efforts going on in Louisiana after Katrina."
Dossett said recovery will take months and is "not a one-year event." He said a bright spot, however, is seeing Kentuckians step up to help one another.
"There's a resilience in Kentuckians and folks in Louisville and around the state, and certainly, by virtue of coverage around the nation, they see what Kentuckians do," Dossett said. "We help each other."
To donate directly to the commonwealth's "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund" click here.
"A big thing is thoughts and prayers, and then if you can donate, please do it," Dossett said.
For links to additional sites collecting donations, click here.
To apply for assistance through FEMA, click here or call 800-621-3362. York said recovery centers are also set up through FEMA where people can apply for assistance in-person.
