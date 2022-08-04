Rescued beagles arrive at the KY Humane Society from Virginia
Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility and 30 of them are now at the Kentucky Humane Society.
"And we at the KY Humane Society are just proud to be able to partner with other organizations and make sure that we save the lives of any animal but these babies haven't really seen much love in their lifetime," said Alisa Gray, vice president of outreach at the Kentucky Humane Society. "As you can see, they just want some attention and just some love and some cuddles."
The beagles will be medically evaluated before they can be put up for adoption.