LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred on Feb. 3, 2023 in the Beechmont neighborhood.
According to police, 32-year-old Nicole Cheyenne Render of Cincinnati, Ohio was struck by a passenger vehicle in the 3900 block of Taylor Boulevard near the Watterson Expressway. The vehicle fled the scene.
Render was transported to University Hospital, and died Feb. 15, 2023, of her injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
