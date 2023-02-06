LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition.
Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
Assumption is making its fifth straight appearance in nationals.
"To go to nationals is a big accomplishment in and of itself," said Ashley McDonald, Assumption cheer coach. "We all had to earn bids to be able to even represent our schools and be able to go to Florida this week to represent them."
The event on Monday cost $5 to attend, with proceeds going to the Savannah Smiles Foundation.
