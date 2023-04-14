LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville Metro Government EMS personnel received promotions from the city on Friday.
During the ceremony, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg highlighted the importance of first responders and EMS workers.
"Like what we saw Monday when the mass murderer at Old National Bank, when your teams ran into the unknown -- into the danger -- because that's what you all do," Greenberg said. "You help people. You save lives at your own risk."
The four EMS workers were honored Friday morning at Metro Hall. Each one moving up in ranking.
The honorees included Lt. Colonel Mark Fuqua, Major Harry Dozier, Major Dallas Chesser and Captain Josh Foard.
"These are the employees that are first to raise their hands when volunteers are needed before they even know what's going to be asked of them," said Col. Jesse Yarbrough, chief of Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services. "No matter the situation, these personnel, day-after-day, year-after-year, continue to volunteer themselves in service of the community and the commonwealth."
Family and friends of the honorees helped pin their new badges as their loved ones were promoted in their ranks.
