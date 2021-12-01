LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour just got a little longer.
Four new distilleries were added to the list, including three in the Louisville area. Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Copper & Kings Distillery in Louisville and Log Still Distillery in New Haven are now included.
The Bard Distillery in Muhlenberg County was also added.
The Craft Tour now has 23 distilleries all over the state:
- Angel's Envy
- Bardstown Bourbon Co.
- Bulleitt
- Evan Williams
- Four Roses
- Green River
- Heaven Hill
- Jim Beam
- Lux Row
- Maker's Mark
- Michter's
- Old Forester
- Rabbit Hole
- Stitzel Weller
- Town Branch
- Wilderness Trail
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve
Almost 2 million people have taken tours since the craft tour was created.
