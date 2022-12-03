LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were found shot and killed at a home near Valley Station on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of East Pages Lane, near Dixie Highway around 8:45 a.m. A man, woman and two girls were found dead.
"We feel pretty confident that the incident is going to be a murder-suicide situation where the adult male was the primary aggressor who shot the three females," LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it appears the man shot the woman and two girls before shooting himself. Police said the victims and man were related.
"Obviously, this is a very tragic situation, especially during this time of year," Scheu said. "It's very difficult anytime lives are lost, juveniles are involved."
LMPD did not share the identity of the people killed or the ages of the female victims. Scheu said all the individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for at this point in the investigation.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said it is a contained situation and not a threat to the surrounding neighborhood.
