LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting Monday evening in the Shawnee neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division Officers were called to the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, on a reported shooting around 7:30 p.m.
On scene, officers found a 4-year-old who had been injured. The child, gender unknown, was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with a "non-life threatening graze wound to the lower body," according to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
LMPD did not immediately provide information about what led up to the shooting. The department's Second Division Detectives Office is investigating the shooting.
