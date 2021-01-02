LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old Louisville boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the back of the head by his father. Now, his mother is speaking out about that day and how her son is doing.
Arielle Amaya’s son Elan was shot by her then-boyfriend, who is also Elan’s father, at a home on Big Wood Way in Hillview on Dec. 23.
Amaya tells WDRB News the shooting happened when an argument with her boyfriend escalated. Amaya was attacked and beaten so badly she lost consciousness. The man then shot and killed himself.
“I thought Elan was not going to make it," Amaya said. "I actually thought he was dead right there. I was holding him when it happened."
For more than a week, Elan has been fighting for his life in the hospital. His family has been praying over him and he was even baptized while in his hospital bed.
Saturday, there was a glimmer of hope. The ventilator was removed and Elan started breathing on his own.
Amaya often reads to Elan and says the outpouring of support from the community and those around the country has been amazing.
She’s hoping people realize her family has been touched, and is asking for handwritten notes or cards to be able to read to him as he recovers.
“Drawings if they have kids, too, and I think when he starts to wake up he would really, really appreciate it,” Amaya said.
She said her little boy loves to fish and hike and loves school. The next step for Elan is therapy, but it will still be a while until doctors know the extent of his injury.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Elan’s medical bills.
Amaya says it is all up to him as to how quickly he recovers, adding that he gets stronger each day and there’s progress — even if it’s just a little.
“He is pulling through and doing amazing things ... more than what we had expected,” Amaya said.
The Hillview Police Department will be collecting cards and notes for Elan and delivering them to the hospital. Cards can be mailed to: Hillview Police Department, 283 Crestwood Road, Louisville, Ky. 40229.
