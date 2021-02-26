LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Smoketown neighborhood.
Darnell Mallory died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of East Breckinridge Street, not far from Meyzeek Middle School. He was one of three people shot at that location. Another man and woman were critically injured and taken to UofL Hospital.
As of Tuesday night, LMPD did not know the relationships between the three victims, spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.