LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway were closed for several hours after two separate crashes during Friday's morning commute.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Interstate 264 split. Mitchell said investigators have determined that the SUV rear-ended the pickup, causing the SUV to become disabled in the road.
A short time later, a tanker truck flipped on its side as it tried to avoid the disabled SUV. Mitchell said four people in the SUV were taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the tanker. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
All four lanes were shut down, and traffic was backed up from the Watterson to the Gene Snyder Freeway for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD traffic unit.
