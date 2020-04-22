LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 50 residents and employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a nursing home in Floyd County, according to the Floyd County Health Department.
Five of those individuals have died after contracting the virus at Providence - A Diversicare Transitional Care Community, according to a news release. It did not specify whether they were residents or employees.
"It's our largest, most concentrated outbreak or hot spot in this area," Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said.
The health department said not all of the positive cases are symptomatic. Out of the 50 positive cases, 13 of those are staff members at the nursing home. The facility said they have tested all patients who consented.
The health department said the first cases were reported over three weeks ago and the nursing home is now under "cohort placement," meaning "patients have been moved into other areas to facilitate care of positive patients."
Providence is no longer allowing visitors and is screening staff before their shift begins, according to the news release. In addition, they are keeping patients in their rooms to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
No new residents will be accepted for at least the next week.
The nursing home's outbreak comes as Floyd County's overall number of coronavirus cases appear to have started leveling out.
"Even though we seem to have peaked or at least plateaued in new cases over here, the special populations are still at risk," Harris said.
