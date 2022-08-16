LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge were closed just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when five semi trucks crashed into each other.
Louisville Fire crews and EMS are responding to the scene. There were reports of at least two trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said there is "at least" one reported person with serious injuries. He or she will be transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
