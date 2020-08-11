LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 50-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of South 40th Street to find David Boggs, a Prospect resident, shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case, and there are no suspects right now. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.