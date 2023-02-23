LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's now a small fix for a big stabbing problem in Kentucky's juvenile jails.
The state said 59 new hires completed training and are on the job. There will be 22 more graduates in March, mostly security officers.
Lawmakers want sweeping reforms in Kentucky's juvenile justice systems after a riot in one jail, reports of a rape and several other complaints.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the facilities are not safe for teens in detention or the workers. Part of the problem is young people are now the suspect in the most serious crimes.
It's made juvenile justice reform one of the most high profile issues in the current legislative session.
