LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Male juveniles age 14 or older charged with a violent or serious offense are now being housed at one of three high-security detention centers in Kentucky.
Starting this year, the juveniles facing Capital, Class A, B or C felonies will be housed at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center or Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday. Male juveniles younger than 14 or who have been charged with a lower-level offense, such as a Class D felony or lesser offense, will soon be housed at a Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Boyd, Breathitt, Jefferson or McCracken counties.
Male juveniles ages 14 or older charged with a Class D felony involving unusual violence may be assigned to a high-security facility, and male juveniles younger than 14 or charged with lesser offenses who engage in violent or disruptive behavior while detained may be relocated to a high-security facility.
The move is part of an effort to overhaul the state's juvenile justice system after fights, fires, and most recently a riot in November 2022 at the detention center in Adair County with reports that a girl in custody was sexually assaulted. At least two guards were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The creation of a juvenile detention center for females only was one of the first parts of the overhaul in December. The Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport, Kentucky, was transformed into a 35-bed, female-only juvenile detention center in December. Female juveniles placed in detention by the courts will be housed at the Newport facility, with some limited exceptions, state justice and public safety officials said.
"I know everybody shares the same goal of making sure that female juveniles are not housed with males. They should not be, and that ultimately we create the safest system possible that provides the most services to those that re the most willing," Beshear said.
As new male juveniles are sent to facilities, they will at times house both serious offenses and low-level offenses "until the initial detention hearing is held," usually within the first 48 hours excluding weekends and holidays, according to Beshear.
"I am proud to say that our juveniles are now separated by crime — and females are housed separately — for the first time in the commonwealth's history," the governor said in a news release Thursday.
Another goal is to implement a new transportation plan "to help reduce any transportation burden on law enforcement than currently required by statute."
Plans are also in the works to hire more people and buy more vehicles to transport offenders.
Additionally, the Department of Juvenile Justice is "in the process of" buying non-lethal defensive equipment and "providing staff with the necessary training to better protect themselves and youth in their care in the event of violent outbursts," according to a news release from Gov. Beshear's office.
The goal of these changes to the state's juvenile detention system is to provide a "significant additional level of protection" for juveniles and staff, the governor said, adding that more changes and "requested legislative action" would be announced next week.
