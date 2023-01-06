LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state is launching a new investigation into the many problems with Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice.
State lawmakers voted unanimously Friday to adopt Senate Resolution Number 31. The measure creates a work group that will look into the staffing and administrative structures of the DJJ.
State Sen. David Givens of Greensburg proposed the resolution and said it isn't a direct answer to the problems, but he hopes the work group will provide a better path forward.
"Crisis is not an adequate word for what's going on here. Crisis doesn't even start to touch the depth of this problem," Givens said.
The work group will have four members of the House, four members of the Senate and up to four additional nonvoting members.
One of the main tasks will be to determine whether the state should reopen the Louisville Juvenile Youth Detention Facility that closed because of budget cuts in 2019.
The group will also look at the breakdown that's happening within the facilities and the support that's needed to retain staff and provide safe conditions for both employees and juveniles.
Before the vote, State Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington said he supported the resolution noting that everyone should feel a responsibility to fix things.
"This is not a problem that has been ignored or overlooked or where we as a general assembly aren't at fault as well. When we talk about getting it right, we need to get it right too," said Thomas.
The work group will also determine whether the DJJ is should continue its operations or whether juvenile facilities need to fall back under the control of the Department of Corrections.
The investigation comes after Gov. Andy Beshear announced in December that changes were coming for DJJ in 2023 including separating juveniles based on the seriousness of their offenses and providing additional protective gear to employees.
