FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released details of his plan for the Department of Juvenile Justice to operate three high-security detention centers for male juveniles 14 years of age or older who have been charged with violent offenses.
The new guidelines come after a riot broke out in November at the detention center in Adair County. It began when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other young people from their cells, state police said. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility in south-central Kentucky.
"The current juvenile justice system has been in place for over 20 years, and it has not evolved to fit the needs of today’s at-risk youth and adequately respond to increased youth violence and involvement in gangs," Beshear said in a written statement. "A new detention classification system will allow DJJ and the commonwealth to better enhance public safety while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance."
The governor said last week that a state police investigation was continuing and he expects it to result in "significant charges," noting a staff member was hospitalized with injuries.
On Thursday, Republican Sen. Jason Nemes of Louisville told those in charge of the DJJ that males and females should never have been housed in the same facilities.
"If I was this young girl's father, I would be very angry that what happened to my daughter didn't need to happen," Nemes said. "It shouldn't have happened."
Nemes went on to commend Beshear and those with the DJJ for recognizing changes needed to be made immediately.
Beginning in 2023, the new system will replace a decades-old regional system that has placed juveniles in detention facilities based on where they live.
Male juveniles 14 or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense (Capital, Class A, B or C felony) will soon be housed at:
- Adair Regional Detention Center
- Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center
Male juveniles younger than 14 or who have been charged with a lower-level offense (Class D felony or lesser offense) will soon be housed at:
- Boyd Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- Breathitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center
Male juveniles ages 14 or older charged with a Class D felony involving unusual violence may be assigned to a high-security facility, and male juveniles younger than 14 or charged with lesser offenses who engage in violent or disruptive behavior while detained may be relocated to a high-security facility.
In another policy shift, the governor said last week that the state's first female-only juvenile detention center will open in Campbell County to better protect females placed in detention.
According to the release, as of Dec. 14, DJJ had 171 male juveniles housed in detention centers throughout the commonwealth. Of those, 82 have been charged with certain violent or serious offenses and 89 have been charged with lower-level offenses. The state plans to offer higher salaries to staff the higher security detention centers. Beshear said staff may also be provided with protective equipment including tasers and pepper spray. Body scanners are being purchased to install in detention centers to prevent contraband from being brought in.
Plans are also in the works to hire more people and buy more vehicles to transport offenders.
"I am happy to work with all of you to find ways to be more successful at recruiting and retaining staff," Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey said to lawmakers Thursday. "We've spent more time trying to find money and resources to hire and retain staff for these facilities, not just juvenile facilities but adult correctional facilities, than anything else we've done since I've been on this job."
Beshear appointed Harvey to his role with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet in August 2021.
