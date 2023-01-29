LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three teenagers housed at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker before barricading themselves inside an office, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said the juveniles barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking a door with a filing cabinet around 6:30 p.m. The Department of Juvenile Justice contacted KSP and Warren County Regional Jail's Critical Emergency Response Team for assistance.
The situation was quickly resolved without any force and none of the juveniles were injured, according to KSP. The teenagers involved are all 16 years old and committed on charges of murder, robbery and trafficking.
KSP said the teenagers were not involved in the incident on Jan. 23 when the three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack at the detention center.
The facility is operating under controlled confinement due to the recent attacks. The facility in south-central Kentucky is among three high-security detention centers statewide that house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense. Bowling Green is about 123 miles southwest of Louisville.
KSP opened an investigation and criminal charges are being sought by the department.
The state-run juvenile detention system has been beset by violence, spurring a series of actions by Gov. Andy Beshear's administration to try to shore up safety and overcome staffing shortages.
Last year, a riot broke out at another Kentucky detention center, leaving several young people and staff wounded. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility.
The state’s juvenile justice department hired a director of security and will add a compliance division to ensure best practices are followed systemwide, Beshear said.
