Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
People run in the Race to Cure Sarcoma Louisville at the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) holds over 20 fundraising races throughout the year. SFA CEO Brandi Felser said Louisville's race has one of the best turnouts of any city.
"It's one of our largest races in terms of people, but it's also one of the races that raises the most funds for Sarcoma research," Felser said. "And why that is so important is because sarcoma really lags behind in research dollars, compared to other cancers."
Sarcoma is a cancer of the connective tissue, making up just 1% of all adult cancer in the U.S. Felser said sarcoma makes up 15 to 20% of childhood cancers.
Each year, more than 16,000 people are diagnosed with one of the 100 types of sarcoma.
"When someone is diagnosed with Sarcoma, there often isn't any treatment available for them because there hasn't been enough research done," Felser said. "So often patients, because of the lack of awareness for this disease, often patients are either misdiagnosed or it takes them a long time to be diagnosed, and so the cancer has spread and is further along."
All funds raised from the race go directly to Sarcoma research. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the race had raised nearly $95,000.
