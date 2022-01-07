LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winning multiple AAU championship titles since starting basketball at the age of three, now 15-year-old Brycen Doughty is a natural hoopster.
His dream of one day playing for the University of Louisville Cardinals and other set accomplishments were abruptly put on hold.
His dad, Marty, said Brycen had a 5-inch tumor on his femur and was later diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma that spread to his lungs.
"It's tough because he doesn't understand how serious it is, but he's doing good though,” Marty said while holding back tears.
Crushed and distraught, the community is helping him fight for his life after the life-changing diagnosis.
Family friend Debbie Hendricks helped organize a fundraiser held at the Jeffersonian, formerly known as the Jeffersontown Community Center, Friday night.
Around 300 guests were expected to show their support and raise $4,000 through cash donations, Venmo, a silent auction and raffle.
"All you have to do is put the call of action out and J-Town is here to support our friends and our family with whatever they need," Hendricks said.
The fundraiser came just as the sophomore was ready to take on another season.
His friends, family and coaches are cheering him on along the way, including Kim Wiseman, another family friend who also helped organize the fundraiser.
“Of time or talent or whatever the ask has been, everyone has said yes and jumped on board to support Brycen and his family,” said Wiseman.
Brycen is known as a leader who always motivated his teammates to do better, according to his high school basketball coach Aaron Mathews.
In less than two months, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $45,000 for Brycen.
"This community has been awesome; you guys know the story,” said Marty Doughty. “We're just grateful."
According to the GoFundMe, Brycen's chemo treatment will mean many long stays in the hospital.
This fundraiser supporting Brycen Doughty, 15 is strong tonight in J-Town. The Eastern High School Sophomore was recently diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma. Organizers and supporters hope to raise $4,000. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qPHVfXbYEk— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) January 8, 2022
In the meantime, the Eastern Eagles Varsity Basketball Team, his family, friends and father will continue making sure that Brycen shoots, and scores.
"We know it's for a good cause," Marty Doughty added.
To donate to Brycen's battle with cancer, click here.
