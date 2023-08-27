LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman wants you to join her in next month's melanoma walk.
Tobi Sample was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in 2013 at the age of 40 years old. Doctors didn't expect her live, but now she has been in remission for more than a decade.
Earlier this year, she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money and bring awareness and now she's taking part in the fifth annual Steps Against Melanoma Walk. It's happening on Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Cherokee Park.
She is encouraging people to donate or register for the walk. To register or for more information, click here.
While melanoma accounts for around 1% of skin cancers, it causes a large majority of skin cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Around 8,000 people are expected to die of melanoma this year.
