LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six northern Kentucky counties are splitting nearly $7 million in grants to improve clean water systems.
Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties will use the state money on several projects.
Some of the money will be used to upgrade water treatment plants, distribution systems, and extend water lines to dozens of homes.
Part of the money comes from federal COVID-19 relief funds while the rest will come from the state's general fund.
There will also be $4.9 million in funding going to McCreary County.
“Investments in education and infrastructure, like clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in a news release. “What excites me, as a rural Kentuckian, is that opportunity is coming to all corners of the commonwealth.”
For more information on the Better Kentucky Plan, click here.
