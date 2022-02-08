LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six more Louisville Metro Council Democrats endorsed Craig Greenberg for Louisville Mayor on Tuesday.
Metro Council President David James joined Councilmembers Cassie Chambers Armstrong, Keisha Dorsey, Markus Winkler, Nicole George and Donna Purvis in announcing their support of Greenberg's campaign.
The group of councilmembers highlighted Greenberg's efforts to get involved in districts across metro Louisville. Council members said they believe in Greenberg's direction and promise to work directly with the council.
"We are here today to ensure equity for this city," Dorsey said. "We are here today to ensure opportunity, to ensure liberty. We will work with Craig in order to make sure this city moves forward."
Tim Findley Jr., Shameka Parrish-Wright, Skylar Graudick, Sergio Lopez, David Nicholson, Anthony Oxendine and Colin Hardin are the other Democrats running for mayor.
On the Republican Side, Philip Molestina, Bill Dieruf, Rob Reishman Jr. and Chartrael Hall are running for the position.
The primary election is set for May 17.
