LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six more Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, pushing the state's total losses linked to the novel coronavirus to 77 as of Thursday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear announced 134 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, giving the state 1,452 total since the pandemic began.
"What we see is that our escalation is growing slower, our doubling rate is lower," Beshear said. "... I know the social distancing is working, so keep it up."
Of the new cases announced Thursday, 32 were nursing home residents and 13 worked at such facilities. Beshear said three deaths were also residents of nursing homes.
He thanked Louisville emergency responders and Noron Healthcare for transporting and caring for 18 residents of Treyton Oak Towers who have contracted COVID-19, 17 of whom lived in the same wing, on Thursday.
Beshear also said Thursday that Natural Bridge and Cumberland Falls state parks have been closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
