LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nightly paint and pavement work will close lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the next week.
In a news release Wednesday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will patch pavement and remove sections of the "paint containment system."
Below are the planned closures, weather-permitting:
- I-265 Eastbound at the I-65 ramp (for pavement patching):
- From 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
- From 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18
- Access to I-65 North and I-65 South will remain open from I-265 Eastbound.
- I-64 Westbound on the Sherman Minton Bridge (for paint containment removal):
- From 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20
- From 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21
- From 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22
- From 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23
- One westbound lane will remain open and all westbound ramps within the project corridor will remain accessible during these lane closures. Delays are expected, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
