LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people were displaced after a fire at a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Fire.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said firefighters were sent to a two-story home in the 1200 block of Weller Avenue around 9:26 a.m. Crews reached the house fire in three minutes.
Firefighters removed an adult from the fire in the second-floor window, who was then taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cooper. There were no other injuries to civilians of firefighters.
Cooper said a lit candle ignited nearby combustible in a second-floor bedroom.
Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control in 21 minutes.
