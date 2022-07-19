LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old boy was identified Tuesday as the child who died after being rushed to the hospital from a Louisville foster care facility.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ja'Ceon Terry died Sunday at Norton Children's Hospital. His cause of death is still pending.
It happened at the Brooklawn Child and Family Services location off Goldsmith Lane and Bardstown Road. A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said several investigations were opened Sunday but couldn't provide any additional details.
Seven Counties Services, which operates the children's home, said they are "devastated at the tragic loss of one of our children."
The organization said it's working with state partners and local authorities as the investigation continues.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation and is waiting on results from the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of the Ja'Ceon's death.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.